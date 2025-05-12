5 National Parks In India That Are Perfect For A Summer Break

India may be famous for its monuments and bustling cities, but when the summer heat kicks in, nothing beats the cool shade of a forest or the thrill of spotting a tiger in the wild. Thankfully, India's national parks offer the perfect blend of adventure and downtime — and they're far more diverse than most travellers expect. From high-altitude landscapes to lush grasslands teeming with wildlife, here are five national parks in India ideal for a summer break. Whether you're after Instagrammable scenery, a break from the chaos, or just want to swap honking traffic for bird calls, these picks are worth adding to your list.

Here Are 5 National Parks In India You Can Visit In Summer 2025:

1. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Photo: Pexels

Best For: Wildlife safaris and nature stays

Located in the Himalayan foothills, Jim Corbett is India's oldest national park and still one of its most popular. The park is best known for its population of Bengal tigers, but there's more to it than just big cats. Elephants, leopards, otters, and hundreds of bird species make every jeep safari here worth your time. What makes it a summer favourite? Unlike many other parks that shut down during the monsoon, Corbett stays partially open through the warmer months, especially the Dhikala zone. With temperatures hovering around 25-35 degrees Celsius and its riverine landscapes still lush, it's a refreshing getaway with decent chances of spotting wildlife.

2. Hemis National Park, Ladakh

Photo: iStock

Best For: High-altitude treks and rare wildlife

If you can handle the altitude (it sits at over 3,000 metres above sea level), Hemis offers something truly different. This is the largest national park in India and also one of the few places in the world where you might catch a glimpse of the elusive snow leopard — even in summer. With clear skies, crisp air, and minimal crowds, Hemis in June and July feels like an escape from the rest of the country. Expect dramatic landscapes, ancient monasteries in the distance, and marmots peeking out from behind rocks. Don't expect plush hotels — this one's for travellers who like their holidays rugged but rewarding.

3. Periyar National Park, Kerala

Photo: Pexels

Best For: Boat safaris and cool forest air

Tucked in the Western Ghats, Periyar is a lush, green escape where the temperature rarely gets unbearable, even in the peak of summer. The centrepiece of the park is a large artificial lake, around which herds of elephants often gather. Boat safaris are a highlight here — you float quietly past sambar deer, langurs, and birds like hornbills and kingfishers. You can also sign up for nature walks or bamboo rafting, all while enjoying the cooler temperatures of Thekkady (which rarely go above 30 degrees Celsius in summer).

4. Valley of Flowers National Park, Uttarakhand

Photo: iStock

Best For: Trekkers and flora lovers

Accessible only during the summer months (from June to October), the Valley of Flowers feels like something out of a dream. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the park is a riot of colours once the snow melts — think primulas, poppies, and marigolds carpeting the valley. It's a moderate trek to get there (about 10 km from the base village of Ghangaria), but the payoff is huge. Expect waterfalls, alpine blooms, and panoramic views that'll make you forget the heat entirely. Pro tip: Time your visit for mid-July to early August for peak bloom.

5. Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Best For: Classic safaris and wide open spaces

Kanha inspired Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, and it's easy to see why. With vast meadows, sal forests, and one of the best-managed wildlife reserves in India, Kanha is tailor-made for safari lovers. Summer is actually one of the best times to visit, as animals tend to gather around watering holes, making sightings more frequent. Look out for barasingha (swamp deer), tigers, and leopards — and bring a camera, because the golden summer light is unbeatable for photography.