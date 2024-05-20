'I Do Sense...': Courteney Cox Says Matthew Perry Still 'Visits' Her Months After His Death

Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 last year.

Courteney Cox believes that her late 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry still visits her 7 months after his death. Matthew Perry, who played the role of Chandler Bing for 10 seasons on the hit show, died at the age of 54 last year. A subsequent autopsy revealed that the actor's death was an accident caused by the "acute effects of ketamine". Notably, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry acted alongside one another as friends-turned-sposes on 'Friends', which ran from 1994 to 2004.

Now, appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, the 59-year-old said that she still "senses" Perry around her, seven after his untimely death. "I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years," she said during the show. "He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," she added.

The actor went on to explain that she still speaks with her late co-star, as well as deceased family members. "I talk to my mum, my dad, Matthew," she said. "I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us," she added.

"I do sense - I sense Matthew's around for sure," she continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Courteney Cox described Matthew Perry as "so funny" with a "genuinely huge heart". But she also confessed that he "obviously struggled".

Matthew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home on 28 October last year. Following his death, Courteney Cox posted a touching tribute to Perry. In an Instagram post, she shared one of her favourite memories of him and said she was "so grateful for every moment" they worked together.

''I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites,'' she wrote.

She shared a video from Season 4, in which Chandler and Monica are revealed to have slept together while in London for her brother Ross' wedding. Writing about the scene, she continued, ''To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind".