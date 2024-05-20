'How Cute Am I': Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Pictures Clicked By Punjab Photographer

Mr Dosanjh looked at the pictures and exclaimed "Wow, how cute am I!"

Photographer Sutej Pannu has gained recognition on social media for his touching images that tell the stories of elderly Indian couples. The photographer recently captured celebrities like Ayushmann Khurana, Shehnaz Gill and her grandparents. Now, Mr Pannu recently shared about his joyful meeting with global music icon Diljit Dosanjh.

A video of the same was shared by the photographer and the "Lover" singer. In the video, Mr Pannu approaches Mr Dosanjh for a photo shoot as he gets out of the car. The singer greets him and says that he has seen his "beautiful work." However, he suggested that Mr Pannu should wait for 40 years since he is not elderly. With some persuasion, the photographer convinces Diljit Dosanjh to pose for pictures and the singer happily obliges. Towards the end of the clip, Mr Pannu presents the printed copies of the pictures to Mr Dosanjh who looks at them and exclaims "Wow, how cute am I!" The photographer also asks the celebrity how he stays happy. The artist said that the divine bestows true happiness. "God alone is the Doer of deeds there is no other at all," he added.

"KARN KAARN PRABH EK HAI DOOSAR NAAHI KOI," Mr Dosanjh wrote in the caption of the post. Since being shared, the short clip has amassed 27 million views and over two million likes.

"Very down to earth ... your videos give me strength to stay calm and focused. You are one in many," said a user.

"When ever I see ur videos I feel happy Diljit. Ur vibes actually give strength to me. U r such an amazing down to earth personality," commented a user.

"I just want to be as rich as Diljit, not in terms of money, but the way he still possesses the innocence to crack jokes hyping himself. Lost that self confidence years ago, probably buried under the burden of responsibilities and grief," a person wrote.

A fourth user said, "Two pure souls together."

"The community is grateful for both of you," wrote a person.