'' I Miss You...'': Courteney Cox Posts Beautiful Tribute To Matthew Perry With Iconic 'Friends' Scene

The 'Friends' cast who released a joint statement following the death of Matthew Perry, are now posting their own individual tributes. After Matt LeBlanc, who played the role of Joey, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller posted a heartfelt tribute honouring the actor. Notably, the two acted alongside one another as friends-turned-spouses on 'Friends,' which ran from 1994 to 2004. They married in Season 7 and adopted twins in the finale of the series' 10th and final season.

The actress shared one of her favourite memories of him and said she was "so grateful for every moment" they worked together.

''I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites,'' she wrote.

She shared a video from Season 4, in which Chandler and Monica are revealed to have slept together while in London for her brother Ross' wedding. Writing about the scene, she continued, ''To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.''

The actress' statement comes a few hours after fellow 'Friends' co-star Matt LeBlanc shared his own heartfelt message about Mr Perry. The 56-year-old actor in an emotional tribute shared a carousel of photos of the pair on the sitcom's set. "Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among my favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend," he wrote in the caption.

On October 31, the cast of the show released a joint statement and said that they were "utterly devastated" by the loss of one of their own.

It read, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.''

The five reportedly all attended Perry's private funeral in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home last month at the age of 54, sparking an outpouring of grief from fans across the world. His cause of death has not yet been announced, as the L.A. County Medical Examiner's office is waiting for the toxicology results.