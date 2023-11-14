'You're Finally Free': 'Friends' Actor Matt LeBlanc Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry acted together in the sitcom for ten years.

Matthew Perry, known for his iconic character Chandler Bing in the superhit sitcom 'Friends', died on October 28, leaving his fans across the world shocked and heartbroken. The actor's funeral was held on November 3 and his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were present for the same. His character was the group's most sarcastic and quick-witted, occasionally awkward and insecure. He became a fan-favourite character in no time. Actor Matt LeBlanc, who played the role of Joey, Chandler's best friend, took to social media to say "goodbye" to his "brother".

The 56-year-old actor in an emotional tribute shared a carousel of photos of the pair on the sitcom's set. "Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend," he wrote in the caption.

"I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love. And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me," he concluded. Mr LeBlanc and Mr Perry were regarded as one of the most beloved best friend duos on television.

On October 31, the cast of the show released a joint statement and said that they are "utterly devastated" by the loss of one of their own.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they said in the statement. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

It continued, "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

The creators of 'Friends' Marta Kauffman, David Crane and producer Kevin Bright had said that they "were deeply saddened" by the death of Mr Perry, who was a "brilliant talent". "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing," they wrote. "It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent."