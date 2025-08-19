Ketamine Queen To Plead Guilty To Supplying Drugs That killed Matthew Perry

A dealer dubbed the "Ketamine Queen" has agreed to plead guilty to supplying the drugs that killed "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, the US Department of Justice said Monday.

Jasveen Sangha, 42 will admit several charges, including one of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury in relation to the late superstar.

Sangha, who is expected formally to enter her pleas in the coming weeks, is a dual citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom. She has been in federal custody since August 2024.

She will become the fifth person to admit playing a part in the death of the beloved actor, who had openly struggled for decades with substance addiction.

