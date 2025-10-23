How Jennifer Aniston Stays Toned At 56: Trainer Shares Her Fitness Routine

Jennifer Aniston, even at the age of 56, continues to set the bar for fitness.

The Friends star has always been known for her dedication to health and fitness. What makes her fitness routine stand out is its focus on strength, mobility and long-term wellness rather than just aesthetics.

One of the major secrets behind Jennifer Aniston's enviable physique is Pvolve, a low-impact functional workout system. Pvolve combines resistance training, mobility and stability exercises to target different muscle groups while improving posture, flexibility and balance. Unlike traditional high-impact workouts, Pvolve is gentle on joints but still challenging enough to tone and strengthen the entire body.

On Thursday, The Zoe Report shared an Instagram video featuring Jennifer Aniston's trainer, Dani Coleman, demonstrating her go-to Pvolve moves. Here's a breakdown of the exercises and what they do:

1. Squat To Overhead Press: This move targets the legs, glutes, shoulders and arms all at once. By combining a squat with an overhead press, multiple muscle groups are engaged, and heart rate is elevated. It is like a mini full-body workout in one exercise.

2. Inner Thigh Glide + Oblique Reach: This combination focuses on inner thighs and oblique muscles. It not only strengthens the lower body but also improves core stability and flexibility.

3. Standing Core Work With Pvolve Band: The Pvolve resistance band is used to challenge core muscles while also enhancing stability. This move strengthens the midsection and improves posture.

4. Abdominal Work With Pvolve Ball: Using the Pvolve ball adds instability, which activates deeper abdominal muscles. This exercise helps tone abs, improve balance and develop control over movements.

5. Plank Challenge With Pvolve Ball: A challenging variation of the classic plank, this exercise strengthens shoulders, arms, glutes, and core while improving endurance. The added ball instability forces the body to engage more muscles, and creates a full-body strengthening effect.

With consistency and dedication, Jennifer Aniston proves that age is no barrier to staying fully in control of your body.