Jennifer Aniston Wants To Explore Meditation And Silent Retreat On Her Next Trip To India

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is planning to explore a more spiritual side of India on her upcoming trip. Currently starring alongside Reese Witherspoon in Season 4 of The Morning Show, Jennifer shared her growing interest in India's spiritual traditions while promoting the series.

Jennifer Aniston Plans To Visit India

"I would love to go, go do a silent retreat and meditation," the actress told India Today.

Reflecting on her earlier connection with India during the filming of Murder Mystery 2, Jennifer recalled an elaborate Indian wedding sequence.

Laughing, she asked, "Does it count when it's Adam Sandler and myself in wedding garb? The weddings are extraordinary though, the production, the music, the dancing, it's exquisite. The wardrobe, the jewels, it's unbelievable."

The Indian wedding scenes in Murder Mystery 2 were crafted by costume designer Debra McGuire, who collaborated with Indian designers Manish Malhotra and Shubhika (Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika) to create hundreds of Indian-inspired outfits for the cast, dancers, and extras.

Reese Witherspoon On Her Memories of India

Her co-star Reese Witherspoon also shared fond memories of India, saying, "I would love to go again. I was so lucky I got to film there on a movie. I did a movie called Vanity Fair with Mira Nair about 22 years ago. It was amazing, and I would love to go back."

Both actors expressed gratitude for the love from Indian fans, with Jennifer Aniston sharing her growing interest in India's spiritual traditions.