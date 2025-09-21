Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston Wants To Explore Meditation And Silent Retreat On Her Next Trip To India

Jennifer Aniston recently shared her growing interest in India's spiritual traditions while promoting her series The Morning Show

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Jennifer Aniston Wants To Explore Meditation And Silent Retreat On Her Next Trip To India
Jennifer Aniston on her plans to visit India. Photo: Instagram/jenniferaniston

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is planning to explore a more spiritual side of India on her upcoming trip. Currently starring alongside Reese Witherspoon in Season 4 of The Morning Show, Jennifer shared her growing interest in India's spiritual traditions while promoting the series.

Jennifer Aniston Plans To Visit India

"I would love to go, go do a silent retreat and meditation," the actress told India Today.

Reflecting on her earlier connection with India during the filming of Murder Mystery 2, Jennifer recalled an elaborate Indian wedding sequence.

Laughing, she asked, "Does it count when it's Adam Sandler and myself in wedding garb? The weddings are extraordinary though, the production, the music, the dancing, it's exquisite. The wardrobe, the jewels, it's unbelievable."

The Indian wedding scenes in Murder Mystery 2 were crafted by costume designer Debra McGuire, who collaborated with Indian designers Manish Malhotra and Shubhika (Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika) to create hundreds of Indian-inspired outfits for the cast, dancers, and extras.

Reese Witherspoon On Her Memories of India

Her co-star Reese Witherspoon also shared fond memories of India, saying, "I would love to go again. I was so lucky I got to film there on a movie. I did a movie called Vanity Fair with Mira Nair about 22 years ago. It was amazing, and I would love to go back."

Both actors expressed gratitude for the love from Indian fans, with Jennifer Aniston sharing her growing interest in India's spiritual traditions.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jennifer Aniston, India, The Morning Show
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com