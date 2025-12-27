Explore India's Coldest Village Where Temperature Drops Below Minus 25 Degrees Celsius

In winters, headlines often read - 'Delhi freezes at 5°C', 'Shimla witnesses the coldest day of the year at -2°C', or 'Srinagar's Dal Lake freezes at -6.2°C'. Despite the temperature drop that the North Indian plains and hill stations witness, they are not the coldest places in the country.

The coldest place in India is Drass, also referred to as Dras, situated just 64 km from Kargil in Ladakh. Imagine the lowest temperature here. It is colder than the minimum temperature at which you keep the deep freezer, which is -20°C. In fact, if you visit this place, you will witness snow freezing on your beard and hair.

How Cold Is Drass

According to reports, the village witnesses a temperature drop between -20°C and -25°C every year. But it can also plummet to -40°C. In fact, in 1995, the place froze at -60°C.

Travel influencer Kanishk Gupta shared a video recently in which he showcased how stunning the frozen village looks in winter, but make note of the harsh weather because your wet clothes can freeze here.

Despite the rough terrain and adverse conditions, the village is inhabited. Reports suggest that it is a home to 21,988 residents, belonging to Baltic or Dardic tribes.

How To Reach Drass

While the village might be freezing, it is not isolated. Travellers visit it, even in winter, but not in crowds. It is well connected to Kargil and Srinagar (180 km from Drass) via National Highway 1, which remains closed during winter.

You can either fly to Srinagar or to Leh. Book a taxi and travel to Drass via road. The nearest railway station is Jammu Tawi Railway Station, but it is approximately 386 km from Drass.

Where To Stay And What To Do In Drass

Drass might be the coldest place with a few thousand people inhabiting it, but travellers can find plenty of options to stay and spend a few days freezing in the cold. Many people even book accommodation in Kargil and visit the village for a day.

Even during summer and monsoon, the maximum temperature in Drass does not cross 25°C. Places to visit here include Zoji La Pass, Dras War Memorial, Draupadi Kund, Mushko Valley, Stagsboo, and Ningoor Masjid. If you want to learn more about the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan, you can visit the Brigade War Gallery.

Also Read | Why This Island Country Asks Tourists To Sign A Passport Pledge On Arrival