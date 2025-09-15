Jennifer Aniston's Secret To Ageing Gracefully: "It All Starts With How We..."

FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston has been a beauty inspiration to her fans for decades. As a Hollywood icon, the actress has consistently showcased her keen sense of style and radiant glow.

Now, the diva has revealed her source of graceful ageing, sharing that "it all starts with how we love our bodies". She emphasises the importance of self-love and body acceptance, encouraging people to prioritise both their physical and mental health as they age.

Jennifer Aniston On Her Skincare Routine

"I think as far as ageing gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity. Call it youth if you want. But I think it all starts with how we love our bodies and love where we are," Jennifer said in an interview with Glamour.

The actress further shared that while ageing gracefully involves a mindset shift, she also takes care of her appearance through various beauty treatments. She added, "I'm not going to say I don't get the facials and the lasers and all that good stuff. I mean, I'm maintained. I'm not going to just go down and let these grey hairs take over. So it's perspective, and also knowing that this is our one body. It's a mindset. So it means a lot to me to hear that from Marion, who I think is a walking beam of sunshine and love and beauty and talent."

The key takeaways from Jennifer Aniston's perspective on ageing gracefully are that it's a multifaceted process. On one hand, it involves cultivating a positive mindset, embracing optimism, and practising self-love. This mental approach plays a significant role in how we experience and perceive the ageing process.

On the other hand, taking care of one's physical appearance is also essential, as neglecting oneself is not a prerequisite for ageing well. In fact, self-care, including treatments like facials, is a fundamental aspect of self-love.

This balanced approach suggests that one can appreciate the benefits of modern beauty treatments while still valuing the natural ageing process. It is about finding harmony between inner positivity and outer self-care - allowing you to age with confidence and grace.