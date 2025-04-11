Jennifer Aniston Swears By A Resistance Workout To Kickstart Her Friday Right

Jennifer Aniston had the perfect start to the weekend by hopping on the fitness bandwagon. The Friends star kickstarted her weekend by doing a resistance workout and breaking a sweat while doing so. What's more, she wore by her Pvolve workout equipment travel bundle that helped her ace an anytime anywhere workout.

Jennifer Aniston believes in a train like a beast, look like a dream mantra as she was caught on camera hitting the gym as the perfect start to her weekend. The 56-year-old star didn't skip a workout beat and was seen doing a resistance workout that featured floor and mat exercises, arm pull ups, donkey kicks and more by using the Pvolve disks, ankle bands and trainer resistance bands for a complete workout with an edge of portability.

If you are inspired by Jennifer Aniston sweating it out at the gym, here's all you need to know about what are resistance workouts and how do they work.

What is a resistance workout?

Resistance workouts are also called resistance training or weight training, and they involve exercising the muscles against a force such as weights, bands, one's body weight, in order to increase strength and endurance.

How do resistance workouts work?

One's muscles contract against resistance that leads to increased strength, power, hypertrophy which refers to muscle growth and building endurance.

Jennifer Aniston and her resistance workout are a match made in fitness heaven.

