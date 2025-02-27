"I Have Ever Had This Kind Of Definition", Jennifer Aniston On Her New Fitness Regime

Just like Rachel Green in Friends, Jennifer Aniston is also very particular about looking good and healthy. Jennifer Aniston has always been open about her personal life, and recently she also revealed how she stays fit and fabulous. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the star talked about her fitness secrets, which have helped her stay in shape at the age of 55.

Talking to the magazine, Jennifer revealed how she is enjoying her workout lately. Revealing her ongoing partnership with a low-impact fitness program. Jennifer said that it is possible to actually enjoy your workout and not break your body to have an incredible transformation. The program goes on for six weeks and includes four workouts each week, assisted by personal trainers. “In all the workouts I have tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others, and it's a really enjoyable workout, and I don't feel intimidated by it, and I don't dread it. I get excited, because I also know that if I'm not feeling a hundred percent, if I only have 20 minutes in me, that's all I do… It meets you where you are at, and I love that about it.

She further revealed that as a result of following this new workout regime, she has been noticing several welcome changes throughout her body. “I have never had this kind of definition. These workouts get into those little micro muscles that are underneath bigger muscles that you just don't even know existed, so you are really getting strong from the inside out.”

