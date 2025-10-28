16 High-Protein Indian Food Picks Under Rs 100 Every Family Should Know

Fitness enthusiasts often struggle to find affordable and high-protein food options that fit their budget. A Goa-based fitness coach, Dharma Kumar, has come to the rescue with a list of 16 high-protein Indian foods under Rs 100. These options are not only budget-friendly but also easily accessible in local markets.

Beyond meat or eggs, everyday vegetarian ingredients can also provide the necessary nutrients for a healthy diet. By incorporating these affordable and protein-rich foods into their meals, individuals can maintain a balanced diet without breaking the bank. Take a look:

Best Indian High-Protein Options (Under Rs 100)

1. Eggs

Eggs are a complete source of protein and one of the most affordable options out there. You can boil, scramble, or toss them into a curry - they go with almost everything.

2. Paneer

A great vegetarian source of protein that does not burn a hole in your pocket. Buying about 100 g of paneer is enough to make dishes like paneer bhurji or add cubes to salads. Homemade paneer is even better - it is fresher and cheaper.

3. Soya Chunks

Soya chunks are seriously underrated. With up to 52 g of protein per 100 g, they are a powerhouse food. You can add them to poha, biryani, or mix them into veggie curries - super versatile and filling.

4. Black Chana

A solid choice when you want something nutritious and protein-rich. One cup gives around 19 g of protein, and you can enjoy it boiled, roasted, or in a simple curry.

5. Rajma

Rajma is not just comfort food - it is also a great source of plant protein. Around 24 g per 100 g of cooked beans. Pair it with rice for a wholesome, protein-packed meal.

6. Masoor Dal

Masoor dal offers about 9 g of protein per 100 g. Go for whole masoor if you want more fibre in your meal.

7. Lobia

Also known as black-eyed peas, lobia is full of protein and easy to cook. About 14 g of protein per 170 g makes it a great base for curries or salads.

8. Chole

Chickpeas are another protein hero. You can turn them into chana chaat, chole curry, or even toss them into a salad.

9. Curd

Curd is not just a cooling side dish – it is also rich in protein, around 12 g per 100 g. Have it plain, mix with fruits, or use it as a dip – it fits easily into any meal.

10. Besan

Besan (gram flour) is both cheap and packed with protein - about 22 g per 100 g. You can make chillas or even add besan to your rotis for an extra boost.

Some other options shared by fitness coach Dharma Kumar include lactose-free curd, tofu, skim milk, toor dal, Greek yoghurt, and cheese slices. All of the above-mentioned food items provide ample protein to help meet your daily nutritional requirements.