Jennifer Aniston's Photo Dump Features Goddesses Laxmi And Durga. Internet "Loves The Energy"

Jennifer Aniston's weekend photo dump has stirred a flurry of reactions online - not just for the celebrity-studded lineup, but for a detail that caught many Indian fans by surprise.

On Sunday, the FRIENDS star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her sunlit weekend hangout. While the post featured familiar faces like Selena Gomez, Courteney Cox, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Bendewald, Chris McMillan, Molly McNearney and Amanda Anka, it was a picture of a bouquet of red roses placed on a black table that got the internet talking.

Eagle-eyed users quickly spotted two Hindu deities - Lakshmi and Durga - among the decorative pieces arranged on the table. The idols, placed near a pot of vibrant roses and surrounded by miniature statues including a laughing Buddha, have sparked widespread curiosity and admiration from fans, especially in India.

"Did anyone notice Goddess Lakshmi and Durga on Jennifer Aniston's table? Love the energy," wrote one user. Another commented, "From 'Friends' to divine vibes - Jennifer really has a spiritual shelf!"

The presence of the idols, traditionally seen as symbols of prosperity (Lakshmi) and strength (Durga), left many intrigued. The caption read, "Sunday Funday photo dump day."

Among the photos, the first was a selfie with The Many Saints of Newark actor Alessandro Nivola, followed by a picture with Selena Gomez, whose engagement ring sparkled prominently. Aniston was also seen sharing a sweet moment with Friends co-star Courteney Cox, both wearing glasses, and enjoying time with close friends Andrea Bendewald, Molly McNearney, and Amanda Anka.

