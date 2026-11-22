An Indian-origin couple have been shot dead outside a Walmart store in Canada's Surrey, with police believing it to be a targeted shooting. The couple, who has now been identified as 23-year-old Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal and 24-year-old Sukhjeet Kaur, were found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot around 10:38 pm on November 15.

"When first responders arrived on scene, attempts were made to resuscitate the male and female. Both victims were transported to hospital, where a short time later, they were pronounced deceased," the Surrey Police Service said in a statement.

The police said both victims lived in the neighbouring township of Delta.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), Canada's largest homicide unit, has now taken over the case.

A CBC News reporter saw a red Mustang with its windows blown out in the Walmart parking lot.

While Rehal was known to police for weapons offences, Kaur had "limited known contacts in Canada", CBC News reported.

The police believe that a nearby car fire, which was reported about 13 minutes after the shooting incident, is linked to the killings, and the burnt vehicle is believed to be the suspect vehicle, CBC News reported, citing an IHIT officer.

In a statement, the IHIT said it believes the shooting was targeted and linked to organised crime.

"This shooting has left two families grieving the loss of two lives lost too soon," the officer said in the statement.

Investigators have asked anyone with information, CCTV, or dash camera footage to call.

Indian Man's Body Found Inside Burning Car In Canada

Last month, a 25-year-old Indian man's body was found inside a burning car in British Columbia's Langley area.

The victim, Tushar Sharma, who lived in Surrey, was identified after police discovered human remains inside the vehicle.

Police said they received a report of a burning vehicle in Langley's Rawlinson Crescent area around 10:30 pm on October 29.

While attempting to extinguish the blaze, emergency personnel spotted human remains inside the vehicle. The police subsequently launched a homicide investigation.

According to investigators, Sharma had no criminal record and did not have an extensive social circle in Canada.

The investigators said they were speaking to Sharma's family and friends and were attempting to contact his relatives and acquaintances living abroad to gather information about his personal life, daily routine and activities before his death.

Investigators suspect that Sharma was specifically targeted. The police are examining whether he had any personal enmity with anyone or whether there were other reasons behind the killing.