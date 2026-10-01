Inside Gurfateh Pirzada's Mumbai Home Featuring Art, A Bar, Reindeer Fur, And A Giant Shoe Closet

Celebrity homes are known for their opulent interiors and impeccable design, often making you question whether anyone actually lives there or uses any of the furniture. Every corner looks spick and span, but some celebrity homes look genuinely lived-in.

Actor Gurfateh Pirzada's home is one of them. Think curated artwork, a photo wall, and a playful contrast of colours throughout the space that give it character without being loud. Recently, the actor invited Mashable India inside his home for a tour.

Inside Actor Gurfateh Pirzada's Mumbai Home

Most homes have brown wooden doors or perhaps black ones, but Gurfateh's house has a bottle-green door that welcomes visitors into a cosy living room with ample natural light and a black-and-white checkered floor.

One of the most stunning pieces in the living room is a painting commissioned by his sister, Mehreen. It's a collage of all the things that define their careers. It features a poster from Guilty, Gurfateh's first film, a poster from Mehreen's first TV ad on a double-decker red bus, the 7-Eleven where she worked in the US, and several other small details from their lives.

Next to it is a sleek-looking table fan. The actor shared that he is quite tall, so having a ceiling fan in the house felt like a hazard. Hence, he got the grey-black fan, complementing the decor.

Then comes a small space where the wall displays the family portraits. It's a cosy corner lit with warm lighting and has memories of the actors on the display. The shelf in the living room has books and artefacts. "Everywhere I go, I feel like I need to buy a book. And I buy it. But more often than not, I don't end up reading it," he said.

Speaking about the interiors of the house, the actor shared that he had a lot of boxes to tick while designing his current home. One of the things he always wanted was black-and-white flooring, which he "absolutely loves". "I have been saying this for the past 10 years, that when we build our house properly, we're going to have this flooring," he added.

The Lust Stories 3 star's living room also features reindeer fur that he got from Finland. The actor shared that it was cruelty-free, as the animal had died before its fur was used for the furnishing. He clarified that it was not killed for the purpose.

One thing that stands out is the sofa, accent chairs, and dining, most of the furniture in the space have curved edges, allowing them to stand out. Behind the dining table is another colourful artwork that Gurfateh got made by one of his friends from Kolkata.

The home bar also doubles as a coffee counter. It is decorated with more books, a Buddha statue, and records that his maternal grandparents collected over the years.

Next stop is the bedroom, which is an elegant bachelor's pad decorated in the tones of greys and blacks. "My sister and my family say that it actually makes them feel a little negative when they enter my room because of the colour. But I love the colour, and I kind of love the darkness in general," he added.

The adjacent sitting area in his room features a spooky mirror with the words 'Still a kid with dreams' written on it. Beside it is a photograph of four nuns sharing a smoke, which the actor describes as an interesting image. To the right of the sofa sits a burgundy portable bar and a giant glass cabinet displaying Gurfateh's extensive shoe collection.

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