Inside <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Star Amrapali Dubey's New Mumbai Apartment With A Mandir, Glam Room And Sea Views

Currently inside the Bigg Boss house, Amrapali Dubey has given fans a glimpse into the Mumbai home she bought earlier this year. The apartment is still a work in progress and is yet to be fully furnished but it already offers a peek into the actor's taste and the space she is slowly turning into her own.

In a home tour with journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, Amrapali showed off her sea-facing apartment, including its spacious balcony, traditional mandir and an empty space that she plans to turn into a makeup and content-creation space.

White-Themed Aesthetic and Panoramic Sea Views

The primary design dominating Amrapali's home is an overarching pristine white colour palette that creates an immediate sense of space and tranquillity. Every major room features bright white walls, plush cream or light-toned seating and minimalist furniture that maximises the natural sunlight flooding in from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The living room seamlessly transitions into a spacious balcony that offers a breathtaking view of the Mumbai coastline. Amrapali has styled this outdoor zone with comfortable, weather-proof seating, making it her absolute favourite spot in the apartment to unwind with a cup of coffee after a long day of shooting.

The Spiritual Sanctuary

At the heart of this modern apartment lies a traditional home mandir. The temple is intricately detailed with traditional carvings and soft ambient lighting, creating a serene environment where she conducts her daily prayers and hosts elaborate festive pujas.

Beyond the spiritual zone, the apartment is deliberately laid out to foster family-centric living. Rather than opting for over-the-top glamour, Amrapali chose a cosy and functional layout that comfortably accommodates her family.

The kitchen and dining spaces feature state-of-the-art appliances masked by elegant cabinetry, while her private bedroom continues the neutral colour scheme. The space is decorated with personal memorabilia, awards and carefully curated statement decor pieces that highlight her journey in Indian cinema.

The property also grants her access to premium high-rise luxury amenities, including a beautifully maintained swimming pool and a modern fitness centre.

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