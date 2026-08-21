Govinda Once Took A Dig At Shah Rukh, Aamir's Stardom, Internet Says, 'Everyone Lasted, Not Him'

Internet is unkind; at times, cruel.

1990s icon Govinda, who once took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's stardom, has been dominating headlines after his long-running public feud with his wife of 39 years Sunita Ahuja for more than a year now. Once a superstar for his impeccable comic timing and back-to-back blockbuster films, Govinda is now being talked about more for his turbulent married life than his films. His last film, Rangeela Raja, released in 2019.

On August 19, things took a turn when Sunita Ahuja, 59, withdrew the divorce case she filed last year. Govinda, 61, is reportedly working on a new film with a much younger actor, Komal Rani Swarnakar. But more than the film, Govinda and Komal's alleged affair grabbed eyeballs.

An X user shared Govinda's tall claims from a 1990s magazine interview during his heyday.

Salman Khan And Govinda's Rumoured Rift

Govinda made comments like, "Let's see how long Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh, Ajay are going to last!"

According to the interview, the actor also said, "I don't need a Sridevi or a Madhuri to give a hit."

Govinda didn't spare even Amitabh Bachchan, with whom he would work in 1998's Bade Miyaan Chote Miyan. In another jibe, he said, "Where has even Amitabh given a hit in the last ten years?"

As soon as the X post was shared, it invited a plethora of comments.

A user wrote, "Everyone lasted, excluding him."

Another user wrote, "Vanity makes you blind."

Another comment read, "Overconfidence gets you nowhere, bro; see, if he was loyal with Sunita, karma would have been clear. All these chindi Khans would be seen polishing his boots like sidekicks — alas, too bad, has to quit too soon."

Another comment read, "He was a great all-round entertainer. But his ego and arrogance are the reasons for his downfall. Otherwise, whoever actors who he worked with always looked dim in front of him. Plus, seems like he is mentally ill whenever I remember what he said about the Avatar movie."

Another comment read, "His arrogance became the reason for his downfall."

"SRK's 10th manager has more money than Govinda. Only the intelligent and humble survive in the end," wrote another user.

In the post, Govinda also took a potshot at Salman Khan. And if you are a film buff, you know they had a 'history'.

Govinda once reignited discussions around the casting of the 1997 blockbuster Judwaa.

In an old interview, Govinda shared that Salman Khan had directly asked him to walk away from the project, even after filming had already begun.

In a 2019 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Govinda said, "Uss time pe main Judwaa kar raha tha aur kisi din Salman ne mujhe phone lagaya, 2-3 baje, aur kaha ki 'Chichi Bhaiya, aap kitni hit doge yaar?' Maine bola, kya hua? Woh bola, 'Woh jo picture aap kar rahe ho, Judwaa, woh aap band kar dijiye aur woh mujhe de dijiye' (Govinda brother, how many hit films will you give? When I asked him what happened, Salman said, 'The movie you are working on, Judwaa, stop filming it and let me take over your role')."

He further added, "(Salman said) 'Director (David Dhawan) bhi aapko mujhe dena padega. Producer (Sajid Nadiadwala) bhi maine aap hi ka le liya hai'. Toh woh chalti film wahan pe thehra di gayi hai, rok di gayi aur bandh kar di gayi. Aur woh Salman ko de di gayi thi (Salman said he would work with the same director and producer. So the film, which was already in production, was halted, shelved, and eventually handed over to Salman)."

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's Love-Hate Relationship

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been swirling online since last year.

Speculation about Govinda and Sunita's relationship troubles gained momentum after Sunita Ahuja shared personal details in a few recent interviews a couple of months ago.

Amid these rumours, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Reports also suggested that the couple reconciled a few months ago.

Recently, Sunita Ahuja took a jibe at Govinda, calling him 'Sugar Daddy' after he was spotted with Komal Rani Swarnakar at the airport.

Govinda hit back at Sunita's 'abusive' use of language in public in a video message.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The duo kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.

Also Read | 'Govinda And Komal Were Planning To Get Married': Sunita Ahuja Tells Rakhi Sawant On Phone After Withdrawing Divorce Case