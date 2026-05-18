RJ Mahvash Confirms <i>India's Got Latent</i> Season 2 Appearance, Defends Samay Raina Over Controversy

Actor and former RJ Mahvash confirmed that she will be part of India's Got Latent Season 2 during a recent interview. She also said she will continue to support digital creators like Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and others, no matter what mistakes they have made in the past.

"When we were shooting for a show, Samay asked me if I would attend the next season of his comedy talent show. I told him I would definitely come," RJ Mahvash told Pinkvilla when asked if she would be part of the second season.

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia landed in trouble after Ranveer made an objectionable remark on one of the episodes of India's Got Latent Season 1, which led to a legal fiasco.

Mahvash admitted that during the controversy she did not know Raina well but did know Allahbadia.

She said, "I was watching it from the third spectacle. I had spoken to Ranveer (Allahbadia)."

Mahvash added that she received support from fellow creators during her first production.

She invited a few people to the trailer launch of Section 108, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra.

"I didn't know them personally. For me, Ranveer, Ashish and all of them were big names, so I called them for the trailer launch and they all showed up. For me, that is real friendship. However wrong they may be, I will still support them. I agree that they were wrong, but humans do make mistakes. So let's not roast them further. I know them as humans and they are great guys. They never cross their line and disrespect others," Mahvash recalled.

The controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia came under fire when he made a remark about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent last year. He asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

The comment sparked huge backlash on social media and raised debate about obscenity in comedy. Politicians across party lines also joined the controversy, demanding action against the podcaster.

Ranveer Allahbadia and others, including Samay Raina and the producers of India's Got Latent, were summoned on February 17 by the National Commission for Women over derogatory comments.

Assam police filed a case against the 31-year-old podcaster along with Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia, who has a huge social media following, issued an apology.

Samay Raina deleted all India's Got Latent videos from his YouTube channel after the controversy.

This year, Samay returned with an hour-long episode titled Still Alive, in which he addressed the backlash, his emotional breakdown, the impact on his mental health and how he bounced back.