<i>Alpha</i> Duo Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's <i>India's Got Latent</i> Pic Goes Viral, Internet Asks, "Where's Samay Or Is It AI?"

The internet broke earlier today when a picture of Alpha co-stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh on the sets of India's Got Latent 2 went viral. Samay Raina announced the upcoming season of his reality show in April this year. The internet seems divided over the picture - while some say Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh have already started promoting their upcoming spy thriller Alpha, others commented that it's AI.

About Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh's Viral Pic

Back in 2025, Samay Raina found himself embroiled in a major controversy over a remark made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of his YouTube comedy show India's Got Latent.

Now, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's picture going viral, season 2 of the show has found itself back in the spotlight.

In the image that is making the rounds online, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are seen seated alongside Balraj Singh Ghai and Aashish Solanki on the panel. It is because of the show's earlier controversy that the picture in question is getting more reactions than usual.

Internet Reactions

The comments section of the viral post was flooded with users offering their own theories.

One person wrote, "Oh, this is going to be big."

Some people believed it was a promotion for their film, writing, "Alpha promotion" and "She must have come for Alpha's promotion."

Some comments tagged AI chatbot Grok and asked, "Is it true or not, @grok?" and "Who's that middle girl @grok?"

A lot of internet users were confident that it is an AI-generated picture, writing, "Where is Samay or is it AI?" and "Good work, AI."

India's Got Latent Controversy

The 2025 episode of India's Got Latent led to widespread outrage, FIRs were filed, and the show was eventually taken down. Samay Raina faced major controversy in 2025 following a remark made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia

Following the controversy, Sunil had openly criticised Samay and referred to him as a "terrorist". Samay later responded to those remarks with a dig at Sunil in his comedy special Still Alive.

"Sunil Pal said, 'Learn from Kapil Sharma'. Kapil Sharma was supposed to come on our next episode. All the irrelevant people trying to get some limelight by kicking the f***ing dead at that time," said Samay.

About Alpha

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, is set to be released in theatres on July 10, according to production banner Yash Raj Films. Directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, the spy action movie was previously slated to debut in cinemas on April 17, 2026.

Alpha, the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, was originally scheduled to hit screens last Christmas. The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

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