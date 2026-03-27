Alia Bhatt Serves 'Golden Hour' Glamour In A Green Saree And Choker In Chennai

Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and the pictures of the couple, taken during golden hour, broke the internet. Once again, the Heart of Stone actor tried to recreate the magic, and she succeeded.

On March 26, 2026, Alia Bhatt was in Chennai for an event. After getting ready, she clicked pictures during the golden hour, the last hour before sunset, and took the internet by storm once again.

What Did Alia Bhatt Wear In Chennai

Alia Bhatt opted for a pastel green organza saree from Jadon's wide selection. It featured intricate floral embroidery, with big flowers gracing the fabric, which was draped over her shoulders.

The saree was draped in a traditional style, with pleats at the front and a flowing palla over her shoulders. The actor went ahead with a matching blouse, featuring a V-neckline and a cropped hem.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "Golden hour. Thank you Chennai for all the love."

The actor opted for a minimal makeup look in the subtle tones of pink - tinted cheeks, rosy lips, and matte eyeshadow with inner corners of her eyes highlighted. Ditching the eyeliner, she added volume to her lashes with mascara.

The Jigra star kept it sleek and simple with open hair parted at the centre. The loose waves framed her face without any drama. The highlight, however, was the choker and studs by Moksh. They tied the entire look together, which was a blend of an elegant, modern silhouette.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Alpha, an action-thriller by YRF, and Love & War, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali romantic film.

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