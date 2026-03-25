Pics: Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads In Strapless Pale Green Gown At Bvlgari Event In Milan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently attended a Bvlgari event in Milan. After turning heads with her bold black avatar, she made yet another sparkling appearance on the red carpet. Undoubtedly, the diva looked no less than an angel in a pale green strapless gown.

On March 24, Priyanka Chopra promoted the Eclettica High-End collection in Milan with South Korean actor Kim Ji-won. For the day, she wore a dreamy pale green gown from fashion designer Nicolas Jebran's Spring 2026 collection.

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's Look At The Bvlgari Event

The chic yet sophisticated gown features a thigh-high slit and blush-feathered sleeves. Further, the sleek folds and body-hugging silhouette perfectly complemented her curves.

Priyanka teamed it with extravagant Bvlgari jewellery, including a stunning necklace, dangler earrings, and statement rings. The high-end accessories were all studded with precious gemstones.

For her hair and makeup, the actress opted for a minimalist style to elevate her ensemble a notch. A blush on her cheeks, thin strokes of eyeliner, glittery eyeshadow, and a glossy pink lip colour completed the look. Styled by Thibaud Salducci, Priyanka kept her hair open in soft curls. Altogether, her dramatic look at Bvlgari's second-day event in Milan captivated many.

Priyanka Chopra's Dramatic Appearance In A Black Gown

Before this, the actress looked stunning in an all-black ensemble, which she accessorised with high-end jewels from Bvlgari's latest collection. She wore a custom jet-black pleated tulle mermaid-silhouette gown designed by Saiid Kobeisy. The attire also featured dramatic sculptural pleating on one shoulder and a figure-hugging bodice.

The actress accessorised her look with an emerald-adorned diamond necklace and matching earrings. A sleek bun, alongside bold, dewy makeup, added stars to her overall charm.

Besides her promotional activities on the red carpet, the actress was spotted hanging out with other brand ambassadors of the Italian luxury jewellery label, including Dua Lipa, Liu Yifei, Anne Hathaway, and Jake Gyllenhaal.



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