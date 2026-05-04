Priyanka Chopra To Skip Met Gala In New York, To Be Honoured In Los Angeles

The Met Gala is an annual event hosted on the first Monday of May, marking the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit at the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Every year, a theme is announced, and celebrities, along with their designers, put their best foot forward.

Apart from Hollywood A-listers, Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and Deepika Padukone, have grabbed eyeballs.

Priyanka Chopra To Skip Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra has attended the Met Gala at least five times, but this year, she will skip it. According to sources, "Priyanka Chopra is unable to attend the Met Gala this year as she is currently in the middle of an extensive global press tour for the promotions of the upcoming season of Citadel, which releases on May 6, followed immediately by her travel to Los Angeles for the Gold House Gala, where she will be honoured with the Global Vanguard Award for the second consecutive year."

"The Met Gala has witnessed some of its most iconic, internet-breaking moments through Priyanka Chopra - she has long been its undeniable Queen Bee, delivering looks that have set the tone for the night and redefined the conversation year after year. She will absolutely be missed on those steps this year," the sources added.

The global star made her first‑ever appearance at the annual gala in 2017 in a Ralph Lauren trench coat. In 2018, she opted for a burgundy Ralph Lauren gown. For her 2019 appearance, the star turned heads in Dior haute couture. In 2023, she chose a black‑and‑white Valentino outfit, while 2025 saw her steal the limelight in a Balmain suit paired with Bvlgari jewels.

Met Gala 2026: Theme And Confirmed List Of Guests

According to a report by The Associated Press, the dress code for the 2026 Met Gala is 'Fashion Is Art'. The guests attending the fundraiser will be required to showcase their relationship with fashion as a form of art.

So far, the confirmed guest list includes Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, among others.