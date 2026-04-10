After Samay Raina's Viral Episode, Ranveer Allahbadia Posts About 'Silence Strategy': "My Parents Are Proud Of Me"

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina faced major controversy in 2025 after a remark made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of his YouTube comedy show India's Got Latent. Samay has now spoken at length about the episode in a stand-up special titled Still Alive. Soon after, Ranveer Allahbadia took to Instagram to share a video about his struggling days when people tried to pull him down, without addressing Raina's recent claims about him using the 'parent sex' comment several times.

What's Happening

On Thursday night, Ranveer Allahbadia shared an Instagram clip where he spoke about his journey to becoming an "established YouTuber."

He said, "There are a lot of people who try to pull you back, especially if you are ambitious; people fill you with doubts. Let me tell you one practical thing: when I was 22 years old, I remember people who doubted me a lot. I used to meet them in the gym, some were my relatives, some were my parents' friends."

He continued, "They do nothing even today. All of them. Now, when I look at my own life, I am an established YouTuber, and most importantly, my parents are proud of me. My parents proudly say that 'We did not have to help him at all. He did it all independently and grew by himself'."

He captioned the post, "The Silence Strategy. The moment you start levelling up, the world will try to pull you back down. Your only job is to stay deaf to the noise."

On Ranveer Allahbadia And The Episode

Samay came under heavy criticism after Ranveer made a controversial comment about parents and sex during an episode of Raina's YouTube comedy show India's Got Latent. The clip quickly went viral on social media and triggered widespread outrage.

Mentioning Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, Samay said, "Mera poora mental health kharab kardi usne, usko toh meditation bhi aata hai, kuch bhi nahi aata mujhe toh" (He completely ruined my mental health. He knows meditation; I don't know anything at all.)

Distancing himself from the controversial remarks, the comedian jokingly called Ranveer Allahbadia "the monk who sold my Ferrari." "I didn't even say anything in that episode. I was sitting quietly in the corner. Hum Kashmiri crossfire mein hi marte hain (We Kashmiris die in crossfire anyway)... Hell broke loose..."

Furthermore he reveales that from politicians to celebrities, even naming a few such as Sunil Pal and Mukesh Khanna, everyone had reacted.

On BeerBiceps And Having A Certain 'Image'

Samay said the backlash against Ranveer Allahbadia was unfair.

"It was so unfair what was happening to BeerBiceps. Usne joke hi aisa mara na main khud hi defend nahi kar paya apne ghar pe." (He cracked such a joke that even I couldn't defend it at home.)

He added, "BeerBiceps apne image banayi yoga and spirituality se. Usne character break kar diya." (BeerBiceps built his image with yoga and spirituality. He broke character.)

Talking about online persona, Samay said, "You see a part of us, agar reveal kare poora toh din mein 3 FIRs." (If we reveal everything, there would be three FIRs in a single day.)

He added, "In India, Internet is a game we play to set a high score in our bank accounts. Main jo karraha hoon Internet pe, woh bhi natak hi kar raha hoon." (In India, the Internet is a game to set a high score in our bank accounts. What I do on the Internet is also an act.)

Legal Pressure And Deleting The Entire Show From YouTube

Talking about the aftermath and Ranveer's comment, Samay said, "Non-veg log veg kha sakta, veg log non-veg khayega toh ulti hi karega. Bohot mahengi ulti padh gayi uske. Raaton-raat show hatana padha."

(A non-vegetarian can eat vegetarian food, but a vegetarian will vomit if he eats non-veg. That turned out to be a very expensive vomit. The show had to be taken down overnight.)

He continued, "Main kis tarah woh show delete kiya mujhe hi pata hai. It broke me. Main US mein tha, mujhe police ka call aya ki aapko sare episodes hatane padenge."

Samay said his editor was arrested and that the police were closely monitoring his content. He added, "I was like isse pehle ye log Rakhi Sawant episode dekhe main hi hata deta hoon. Rakhi Sawant episode dekh lete na ye log toh desh se hi nikal dete." (Before they watch the Rakhi Sawant episode, I'll remove it myself. If they had watched it, they would have thrown us out of the country.)

He also quipped, "Uss time Pakistan se support aa raha tha mujhe. Woh keh rahe the aap hamare yahan show chalu karo Samay bhai." (At that time, I was getting support from Pakistan. They were asking me to start the show there.)

Referring to the controversial question that sparked the backlash, Samay said, "Uss episode mein BeerBiceps ne woh sawal 8 baar poocha tha, aur iske ilawa bhi kaafi ant-shant sawal pooche the. Ab jab maine edit dekha na, maine socha ye. Mere POV se maine toh 99 per cent keetanu maar diye the. Mujhe thodi pata tha woh 1 per cent se hi band bajega. (In that episode, BeerBiceps asked that question eight times and also asked many other random questions. When I saw the edit later, I felt I had removed 99 per cent of the harmful stuff from my point of view. I didn't know that the remaining 1 per cent would be enough to cause such chaos.)"

Comedian Announces Show's Return

Despite the backlash, Samay confirmed that India's Got Latent will return. He said the show could not have ended on a bigger note.

"Let me rephrase - isse high point pe mere show ka season 1 end ho sakta tha."

He added, "Show toh main launga bhai kyunki maza aata tha woh show karne mein. Ab main jab tak hoon iss duniya mein bas maze karne hain. (I will definitely bring the show back, brother, because I enjoyed doing that show. As long as I'm alive in this world, I just want to have fun.) I will do a wild, wild show."

Samay also mentioned that he plans to make changes to the format, including removing audience phones during recordings.

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