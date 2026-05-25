Prateik Smita Patil's Cryptic Post After Arya Babbar's 'When You Need Money, He's Your Father' Jab

Days after Arya Babbar slammed his half-brother Prateik Smita Patil for allegedly taking financial support from their father, actor-politician Raj Babbar when needed, the Dhobi Ghat actor posted a cryptic message on social media that the internet read as a veiled response.

"If misinformation paid bills, some people would finally be successful. #IYKYK," the note read.

It was first posted by Prateik's wife, Priya Banerjee Patil, on her Instagram story, and he later reshared it.

Last week, during an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Arya Babbar alleged that Prateik financially exploited their father and then discarded him once his needs were met.

He also said their relationship became strained after Prateik's divorce from his first wife, Sanya Sagar.

"We didn't understand when he suddenly stopped connecting with us as soon as his divorce from his ex-wife was sorted. I texted him, called him so many times, but there was no response," Arya recalled.

"We become villains, and the world paints Prateik like a victim," Arya said about public perception.

Prateik Smita Patil has a strained relationship with his father, Raj Babbar, after his mother Smita Patil died due to childbirth complications. He was raised by his maternal grandparents. The rift grew so deep that he did not invite Raj Babbar and his family to his wedding to Priya Banerjee last year.

Alleging Prateik's opportunistic behaviour toward their father, Arya said, "It's like when your career is not doing well and you need pocket money from dad to survive, then he is your father. When you want to live in the house that your father bought for Smita maa, then he is your father. When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father. What is that? As an elder brother, I love him, but when he is wrong, he is wrong, and this is where he is wrong."

He added, "It is so tragic that Smita maa, for whom my father left his family, today that Smita maa's son is not ready to acknowledge him as his father. What could be a bigger tragedy than that?"

Arya, however, said he is ready to reconcile the moment Prateik wants to mend their bond.

Smita Patil was Raj Babbar's second wife; Raj was already married to theatre actor-director Nadira when he became romantically involved with Smita. Raj and Nadira have two children together, Arya and Juhi.