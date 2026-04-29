'Smita Patil Kept Karwa Chauth Fast For Raj Babbar Even When 7 Months Pregnant,' Says Actress's Friend

Smita Patil died on December 13, 1986, at the age of 31, due to complications following childbirth. With films like Mandi, Arth, and Ardh Satya to her credit, she was one of the finest actresses ever in Hindi cinema. Her marriage to Raj Babbar in 1983 was a widely discussed one. It became controversial as he left his first wife-the theatre personality Nadira Babbar, with whom he had two children (Arya and Juhi)-and got into a relationship with Smita Patil.

In an old interview with ETimes, Smita Patil's friend and filmmaker Aruna Raje had spoken about her "obsession" with Raj Babbar.

What Smita Patil's Personal Letters Revealed

Aruna Raje had said how Smita Patil's mother had entrusted her with some of the actress's personal letters that revealed many harsh truths.

The filmmaker recalled, "After her demise, Maa gave me Smita's letters and notes for safekeeping-to check what was of use and what was not. Later, I handed them over to Smita's sister Anita. Glancing through them, I realised they were deeply personal. She was madly in love with Raj, almost to the point of obsession. She had even observed the Karwa Chauth vrat for Raj, even though she was seven months pregnant and had been advised against it," said Aruna Raje.

On Smita Patil's Choice To Be With Raj Babbar

Furthermore, Aruna Raje had revealed how Smita Patil fell in love with Raj Babbar, and he never forced himself on her. He "courted her relentlessly".

She added, "Her undoing was losing herself in love. Love is not only blind; it can also be self-destructive, like in the case of Devdas-it runs its course. It was hard for Smita because her heart and mind were in conflict. She was also very, very alone. I was the only one who remained in touch with her, as her friends and family had distanced themselves. I became her sounding board, and she would share the bitter, difficult parts of her with me."

About Smita Patil

Raj Babbar and Smita Patil met on the sets of Bheegi Palkein (1982). Their relationship was under severe scrutiny. They had a son, Prateik Babbar, while Smita Patil sadly died due to childbirth complications.

Over a career spanning just over a decade, she appeared in more than 80 Hindi and Marathi films. Smita received two National Film Awards, multiple Filmfare honours, and was awarded the Padma Shri in 1985. She was later commemorated with a postage stamp by India Post in 2013, and film festivals continue to honour her legacy.