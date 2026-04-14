Who Is Influencer Juhi Bhatt, Ranveer Allahbadia's Girlfriend?

Ranveer Allahbadia confirmed his relationship with Juhi Bhatt after attending the IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 12. A video of the couple from the outing has since gone viral on social media. So, who is Juhi Bhatt? Here is everything you need to know.

Meet Juhi Bhatt

Juhi Bhatt is an actor and digital content creator based in Mumbai. She is known for her work across web series, music videos, and branded digital content and has built a strong presence in the fashion and lifestyle space. She has over 471,000 followers on Instagram.

Juhi began her career with formal training in Kathak and contemporary dance. She later transitioned into acting after working in film marketing. Over the years, she has appeared in several digital projects, including the web series Tumse Na Ho Paayega. The actor-influencer has also collaborated on multiple videos with FilterCopy.

She made a special appearance in the song Ve Fukrey from Fukrey 3. More recently, she featured in the paranormal thriller series Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, which starred Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin.

About The Viral Video

Ranveer and Juhi were spotted by paparazzi as they arrived at Wankhede Stadium. In a video shared on Instagram by Instant Bollywood, a fan was seen approaching Ranveer for a selfie. He politely declined the request, stating that he was with his girlfriend, marking the first time Allahbadia publicly acknowledged the relationship.

Juhi Bhatt was seen walking alongside Ranveer and appeared cheerful during the outing. Later, several photos and videos of the duo watching the MI vs RCB match from the stands surfaced across social media platforms.



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