"I'm Very Excited": Amid Emraan Hashmi's <i>Awarapan 2</i> Success, Writer Hints At <i>Awarapan 3</i>

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, and the success has also led to a big question: will Shivam return for Awarapan 3? Emraan had earlier hinted that there might be another chapter, and now writer Bilal Siddiqui has also spoken about the possibility.

The second film ends with Shivam rescuing children from a trafficking network. But his journey does not end there. In the final scene, Shivam joins Nafisa's gang after she helps him, suggesting that his story could continue in a new direction.

Bilal said he and producer Vishesh Bhatt have not yet discussed the next part in detail because they have been busy after the release. Still, the writer hopes they can take Shivam's story forward soon and is excited about the possibility.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Bilal Siddiqui explained, “As for part three, Vishesh and I have not had time to speak beyond just a few messages after the film came out. I am yet to hear from him what his plans are.”

“I hope he thinks of it soon, of taking it forward, and then we'll see what it is. I'm very excited. I'm so happy that Vishesh has managed to realise his vision with this film because he was very passionate about bringing Awarapan back, and now that it's come back, it's also done well.”

The writer adds that he is happy with the success of Awarapan 2, but he is not allowing the box office numbers to change his daily life. This is his first film, as he had mainly worked on books and shows before. Because of this, seeing the film's earnings was a new experience for him.

He admitted that while people often say box office numbers should not decide how an artist feels, it is still difficult not to check them. For now, he is simply enjoying the positive response and the success of the film. At the same time, he does not want the success to affect how he works.

Other than Emraan Hashmi, Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Shabana Azmi and Atul Kumar.