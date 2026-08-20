Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Receives Adult Rating In UK Ahead Of August 26 Release

Yash's highly anticipated action thriller, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is gearing up for its worldwide theatrical release on August 26. The expectations surrounding the gangster drama are running high, and the film has once again grabbed attention after its certification details in the UK were made public.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has cleared Toxic with an adult rating, citing “strong bloody violence and sex." The rating gives audiences an idea about the kind of content they can expect from the much-awaited Kannada film.

BBFC Flags Strong Violence And Gore

According to the reported BBFC classification, Toxic has received some of the highest possible content ratings for violence, sex and injury detail. The British censor has given five out of five for violence, injury detail and sex. Threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and suicide and self-harm have each received four out of five.

The certification has created curiosity about how intense the final cut will be when it reaches UK screens. The UK description reportedly presents the film as an action drama revolving around a powerful drug cartel leader whose own actions lead towards his downfall.

More Graphic Than Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

The UK certification has also drawn comparisons with the recently released Indian action film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. That Ranveer Singh-starrer received five out of five for violence and four out of five for threat and horror and language. However, its ratings for sex and injury detail were three out of five, lower than those reported for Toxic.

Based on the BBFC ratings alone, this film is said to feature more graphic violence, gore and sexual content than Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The ratings, however, do not provide specific details of individual scenes.

What We Know About Toxic

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has received an A certificate from the CBFC. The 3 hours and 14 minutes, shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, revolve around a father-son rivalry. Yash leads the cast, with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria in key roles.

Speaking about its technical team, National Award winner Rajeev Ravi is the cinematographer, the background score is composed by Ravi Basrur, and Ujwal Kulkarni handled the editing work. Hollywood stunt director JJ Perry has choreographed the action sequences alongside Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Originally scheduled for a March 19, 2026 release before being shifted to June 4, the multilingual action thriller will now hit theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.