KCR's Screen Portrayal In Nani-Starrer 'The Paradise' Sparks Political Buzz

Released on September 24, Nani-starrer 'The Paradise' has collected over Rs 100 crore in three days and received mixed reviews, with critics divided over its writing and execution. But what has become the biggest talking point is the character played by Priyadarshi Pulikonda.

The character, MLA Shankar "Shankaranna" Rao, bears a close resemblance to former chief minister of Telangana and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao. The character draws from KCR's appearance, Telangana dialect, mannerisms and political style, leading audiences to draw an obvious comparison.

The KCR reference has generated a huge buzz and sparked discussion on social media, with clips from the film widely shared.

Some audience reactions have particularly focused on Priyadarshi's portrayal, making the character a talking point beyond the film's main story.

The political connection became more visible when BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) watched the film at Sudarshan Theatre in Hyderabad along with senior BRS leaders, including party MLAs, MPs and MLCs.

KTR praised the film for showcasing Telangana's land, language and culture and for portraying the struggle of an oppressed community. He said the inspiration behind the struggle shown in the film was clear to everyone, an apparent reference to KCR and his political legacy.

The KCR buzz was also visible during the recently concluded Ganesh immersion processions with videos circulating on social media platforms showing people dancing to songs praising KCR and the BRS.

Among them was the "Dekh Lenge" song, which refers to KCR and carries a political message.

KTR also acknowledged the social media trend and said, "Wherever you look at Ganesh immersions, all you can see is 'Dekh Lenge' songs and mentions of KCR's name. This is the proof that KCR garu is safely seated in the hearts of Telangana's people."

The timing of the movie and trend has given the political discussion added significance as the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has completed 1,000 days in office and Reddy has also stepped up his attacks on KCR, questioning the former Chief Minister's absence from the Assembly sessions. An investigation into the alleged lands owned by KCR and family was also ordered by the chief minister which has further escalated the political fight between the BRS and Congress.

With the next Telangana Assembly election due in 2028, the political battle is already beginning to take shape.

Chief Minister Reddy has publicly challenged KCR for the next electoral contest, while the BRS is seeking to turn the Congress government's 1,000-day record into a campaign issue.