Abhishek Bachchan, Rahul Dravid In One Frame At European T20 Premier League. We Didn't See It Coming

Abhishek Bachchan was present at the inaugural season of European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

Co-Founder and Co-Owner of the ETPL, Abhishek Bachchan, shared a carousel post with a message.

"Team work, makes the team work. What wonderful team to work with. All heart and pure passion! Thank you to all of them. Onwards and upwards to season 2. Thank you Ireland and The Netherlands for being such great hosts," wrote Abhishek Bachchan.

In the carousel post, Abhishek Bachchan is seen sharing a frame with former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid.

Abhishek Bachchan received compliments for his look.

Farah Khan wrote, "Looking cool junior."

Bhumi Pednekar and hair stylist Aalim Hakim dropped fire emojis on his post.

However, as the tournament concluded, Bachchan signed off with a sweet message by thanking his team and the two countries that hosted the tournament.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers won the inaugural title after beating Belfast Wolves by seven wickets in the final in Malahide, Ireland. Andries Gous played the leading role in the chase, finishing unbeaten on 90 off 61 balls as Edinburgh reached their target of 151.

Earlier in an interview, Abhishek Bachchan shared why he never bought an IPL team.

Speaking to Forbes, Abhishek said: "It is very interesting. I don't know anybody who doesn't like the IPL. I think it is the ultimate in sports entertainment. I would love to be involved in it, but at that point of time-first of all, to be honest-when it started, it was very expensive. I was a fledgling actor... my films had just started doing well, I had begun earning some decent money, but it was out of my budget."

The IPL began in 2008, when Abhishek Bachchan was getting a foothold in the industry with films like Dhoom, Dhoom 2, LOC: Kargil, and Guru.

He also added that he wondered what value he could bring to the game: "More importantly, I didn't know what I could contribute. In terms of infrastructure, the BCCI does a wonderful job-so what could I bring to the table? I am not someone who is happy sitting in the stands and waving. 'Oh, a star has arrived'-I am not that person."

In terms of work, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Prime Video film Be Happy.