Swara Bhasker, 38, Opens Up About 2 Failed IVF Rounds Before Marrying Fahad Ahmad: 'Had Convinced Parents'

Swara Bhasker has spoken about a deeply personal part of her journey to motherhood. On Rise and Fall Season 2, the actor revealed that she had considered having a child through IVF even before getting married. She said becoming a mother and having a family was something she had always wanted.

During a conversation on the reality show, Swara opened up about how she had discussed the idea with her parents. At the time, she had made peace with the possibility that she might not get married but still wanted to become a mother.

"I was okay to do IVF, I had convinced my parents, meri shaadi toh hone se rahi main ivf se bacha karungi."

Swara Says Her Parents Supported Her Decision

Swara said her parents stood by her decision, although they also made sure she understood that raising a child would come with its own challenges.

"Bichare mere parents yaar bade sweet log hai, they are like 'listen it will be very challenging... but obviously if that's what you want.'"

The actor also revealed that she underwent two rounds of IVF in her attempt to have a child. While speaking about the experience, Swara said that her wish to have a family had always been strong.

"I really wanted to have a child and have a family and I did two rounds of IVF but hua nahi."

Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad's Love Story

Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad, a political activist, through a court marriage on February 16, 2023.

The couple announced their marriage publicly later that month and subsequently held traditional wedding celebrations, including haldi, mehendi, qawwali and reception ceremonies, in March 2023. They reportedly met during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and later fell in love.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raabiyaa Rama Ahmad, on September 23, 2023.

ALSO READ: '1,000 Injections, 2 Miscarriages': Actor Tejaswini Kolhapure Opens Up About IVF Struggles