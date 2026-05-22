JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet Out: Check Answer Key And Result Schedule

JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet: JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their recorded responses by logging into the candidate portal using their credentials. The examination was conducted on May 17, 2026, in two different shifts across the country. Along with the response sheet, IIT Roorkee has also announced the complete answer key and result schedule. The JEE Advanced 2026 provisional answer key will be released on May 25, 2026, and candidates will be allowed to submit objections till May 26, 2026. The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2026 result will be declared on June 1, 2026.

Direct Link: JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet

JEE Advanced 2026 Important Dates

Check the following important dates for JEE Advanced 2026:

Candidate Response Sheet: May 21, 2026, at 5:00 PM

Provisional Answer Key Release: May 25, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Objection and Feedback Window Starts: May 25, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Objection and Feedback Window Closes: May 26, 2026, at 5:00 PM

Final Answer Key and JEE Advanced 2026 Result: June 1, 2026, at 10:00 AM

How to Download JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the JEE Advanced response sheet 2026:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the "JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet" link

Enter registration number, date of birth, and mobile number

Submit the details

The response sheet will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Students can submit feedback and objections against the provisional answer key from May 25 to May 26, 2026, till 5 PM.