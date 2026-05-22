JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key When? Question Paper Out On Official Website

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 on May 17 for the JEE Main 2026 qualified candidates. Through JEE Advanced, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) offer admission to undergraduate programmes. The candidates who secured a rank in JEE Advanced 2026 are eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process , also known as JoSAA, for securing a seat at an IIT.

As per the official calendar, the institute is expected to release the JEE Advanced provisional answer key on May 25 at 10 am. Students will be allowed to give their feedback and comments on the provisional answer key from May 25 to 26, 2026. The organising institute has already uploaded the question papers on its official portal, jeeadv.ac.in. Applicants can use the response sheet and provisional answer key PDFs to estimate their raw scores using the official marking scheme. Based on the feedback received, the exam body will prepare the JEE Advanced 2026 final answer key.

According to the official website, IIT Roorkee is expected to announce the JEE Advanced 2026 result on June 1, 2026. The JoSAA counselling will likely begin on June 2, 2026. Last year, the JEE Advanced result was announced on June 2, while the counselling process began on June 3.

The JEE Advanced 2026 consisted of two question papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2 of three hours each. Appearing for both the papers was compulsory for every candidate. The JEE Advanced question paper consisted of three separate sections: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The questions were designed to test the comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates. According to the official notification, the IITs are institutions of national importance established through Acts of Parliament for fostering excellence in education.