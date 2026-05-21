JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026 Out? Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has reportedly released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 response sheets, according to media reports. Students can download their response sheets from the candidate portal on the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in, using their login credentials.

The response sheets contain the responses recorded by candidates in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. However, at the time of filing this report, there has been no official update or notification on the official website.

After the examination concluded, IIT Roorkee had already published the question papers for both papers in English and Hindi. According to the official schedule, IIT Roorkee will release the provisional answer key on May 25 at 10am and open the objection window for students who find discrepancies. Students will be allowed to raise objections and submit feedback from May 25 to May 26 until 5pm.

Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates who appeared for JEE Advanced 2026 will be able to estimate their probable scores by matching their responses with the answer key.

After the objection window closes, the institute will review the submissions and award marks where necessary or drop questions if required. The final answer key, along with the JEE Advanced 2026 result, will be released on June 1 at 10 am.

JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2026: Steps To Download

Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet" link

Enter the required details such as registration number and date of birth, then click Submit

The response sheet will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding JEE Advanced response sheets 2026.