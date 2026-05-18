JEE Advanced 2026 Question Papers Released; Candidate Response Sheets On May 21

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced 2026 question papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 conducted on May 17. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance exam can now download the question paper PDFs from the official website in English and Hindi.

Students who took the examination can use the question papers to review the questions asked in the exam and compare them with their responses once the response sheets and answer key are released.

According to the official schedule, IIT Roorkee will release the candidate response sheets on May 21, 2026. The response sheet will allow candidates to check the answers recorded during the examination.

JEE Advanced 2026 Question Paper

The provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2026 will be released on May 25, 2026. After the answer key is published, students will be able to compare their responses with the official answers and estimate their likely scores.

Candidates who find any discrepancy in the provisional answer key can raise objections between May 25 and May 26, 2026. Subject experts will review the challenges before preparing the final answer key. The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2026 result will be announced on June 1, 2026.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2026 Cut-Off Analysis: What Previous Year Trends Reveal About Expected Scores

Steps to Download JEE Advanced 2026 Question Paper

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced website.

Step 2: Click on the link for JEE Advanced 2026 Paper 1 and Paper 2 question papers.

Step 3: Select the preferred language, either English or Hindi.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF for reference.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding response sheets, answer keys, objections and result announcements.