JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026 Out Today: Check Answer Key, Important Dates Here

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will release the JEE Advanced 2026 response sheet today at 5 PM. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download their response sheets from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. To access the response, students will need to login using their login credentials like registration number and password. Candidates will be able to raise objections till May 26, 2026, up to 5:00 PM. The JEE Advanced 2026 result will be announced on June 1, 2026, at 10:00 AM. The response sheet will help candidates review the answers marked during the examination and estimate their probable scores before the release of the final results.

JEE Advanced 2026 Important Dates

Check the following JEE Advanced 2026 Important dates:

Response Sheet Release Date: May 21, 2026 at 5:00 PM

May 21, 2026 at 5:00 PM Provisional Answer Key Release Date: May 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM

May 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM Answer Key Feedback/Objection Window Start Date: May 25, 2026

May 25, 2026 Last Date to Raise Objections: May 26, 2026 till 5:00 PM

May 26, 2026 till 5:00 PM JEE Advanced 2026 Result Date: June 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM

How to Download JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the response sheet, once released:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Open the JEE Advanced candidate portal

Click on the link for "JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026"

Enter registration number, date of birth, and mobile number

Check the details and submit it

The response sheet will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official JEE Advanced website for the latest updates regarding the response sheet, answer key, and final results.