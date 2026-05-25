JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026 Out, Here's Direct Link And How To Download PDF

The Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, has released the JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026 today, May 25, on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download the provisional answer key online at the JEE Advanced official website. Candidates will need their registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number to download the answer key. Earlier, IIT Roorkee had already released the JEE Advanced 2026 response sheet on May 21 through the candidate portal.

Direct Link for Paper 1 Answer Key

Direct Link for Paper 2 Answer Key

How To Download JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026 PDF?

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the "JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter the registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Submit the details and log in to the portal.

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

The JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026 contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in both papers of the examination. Candidates can compare their marked responses with the official answers to calculate their expected scores.

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026 Objection Window

Along with the release of the provisional answer key, IIT Roorkee has also opened the objection or challenge facility for candidates. If any student finds discrepancies or incorrect answers in the provisional key, they can raise objections online.

The answer key challenge window will remain open from May 25 to May 26. Candidates must submit their objections within the given deadline through the official portal only.

After reviewing all objections, IIT Roorkee will publish the final answer key on June 1 along with the JEE Advanced 2026 result. The final answer key will be considered binding for result preparation.