JEE Advanced Result 2026 Date: When and Where To Check Scores Online?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will announce the JEE Advanced Result 2026 on June 1, 2026, at 10 AM. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can check their scores online through the official website. The result will decide eligibility for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country. The result will include marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Qualified candidates will also receive their All India Rank (AIR).

How to Check JEE Advanced Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the "JEE Advanced Result 2026" link.

Enter registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Submit the details.

The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future use.

Details Mentioned in JEE Advanced Scorecard 2026

The JEE Advanced scorecard will contain the following important details related to the candidate and examination performance.

Candidate's name

JEE Main registration number

JEE Advanced registration number

Roll number

Date of birth

Category and PwD status

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Qualification status

All India Rank (AIR)

Candidates should carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard. In case of any error, they must immediately contact IIT Roorkee authorities for correction.

What Happens After JEE Advanced Result 2026?

After the declaration of the result, qualified candidates will become eligible for the JoSAA counselling process for admission into IITs and other participating institutes. The counselling registration is expected to begin from June 2, 2026.

Candidates will be able to apply for top IITs including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, and IIT Kanpur based on their ranks and preferences through JoSAA counselling.

