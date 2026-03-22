Low Vision Is Not Blindness: Understanding The Spectrum Of Visual Impairment

When people hear the term visual impairment, they often assume it means complete blindness. Vision loss exists on a wide spectrum, and low vision is very different from total blindness. Understanding this distinction is essential. Not only for patients and families, but also for schools, workplaces, and society at large, to ensure timely care, appropriate support, and inclusion.

What Is Low Vision?

Low vision refers to significant visual impairment that cannot be fully corrected with glasses, contact lenses, medication, or surgery, yet still allows some usable sight. People with low vision may struggle with daily tasks such as reading, recognising faces, navigating unfamiliar spaces, or driving, but they are not blind.

Medically, low vision is typically defined as visual acuity worse than 6/18 in the better eye or a significant loss of visual field, even after best possible correction. Importantly, many individuals with low vision retain partial sight that can be enhanced with the right interventions.

Blindness vs Low Vision: The Key Differences

Blindness usually refers to near-total or total loss of vision. In blindness, light perception may be minimal or absent. In contrast, individuals with low vision may:

See blurred or distorted images

Have tunnel vision or missing areas in their field of view

Have trouble with contrast, glare, or night vision

Struggle with central or peripheral vision, depending on the condition

Low vision is less visible and poorly understood, and it is often underestimated or misinterpreted. Which led to delayed diagnosis and missed opportunities for rehabilitation.

The causes of low vision are diverse and affect people across age groups. Common conditions include age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, retinitis pigmentosa, congenital eye disorders, and neurological conditions such as stroke. In India, late diagnosis of diabetes-related eye disease, poor awareness, and delayed eye check-ups contribute significantly to avoidable vision loss.

Role of Low Vision Rehabilitation

One of the myths around low vision is the belief that nothing more can be done once spectacles stop helping. This is far from the truth. Early identification and low vision rehabilitation can significantly improve functional vision and independence. With appropriate interventions, individuals can read using magnifiers or digital devices, use smartphones and computers with accessibility features, navigate safely, and continue their education or employment.

Low vision rehabilitation focuses on making the best use of remaining vision rather than restoring perfect eyesight. It may involve optical and electronic aids, better lighting and contrast at home or work, orientation and mobility training, and guidance on daily living skills. This multidisciplinary approach helps people adapt, remain independent, and regain confidence.

With proper low vision care, individuals can:

Read and write using magnifiers or digital aids

Use mobile phones and computers with accessibility features

Navigate safely with orientation training

Continue education, employment, and independent living

The emotional impact of low vision is often overlooked. Frustration, anxiety, social withdrawal, and loss of self-esteem are common. Especially when family members or employers misunderstand the condition. Supportive environments, simple accommodations, and empathy can make a profound difference.

It is time we move away from the simplistic idea of normal vision versus blindness. Low vision is not the end of independence or productivity. By recognising visual impairment as a spectrum and investing in awareness, screening, and rehabilitation services, we can help individuals with low vision lead full, dignified, and meaningful lives.

(By Dr Sowmya R, Paediatric Ophthalmology, Sankara Eye Hospital, Bengaluru)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.