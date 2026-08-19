Mumbai Woman Shocked To Find Advanced AI Topics In Class 6 Textbook, Internet Reacts

A Mumbai-based woman has expressed her shock after discovering complex technology topics in a sixth-grade textbook. The Instagram post by the woman named Khushi Jeswani sparked an online debate as she highlighted how modern school education is changing with the advancement of technology.

While reviewing the schoolbook, Jeswani was surprised to see subjects like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Neural Networks, and Python programming listed for 11 - to 12-year-old students. In the video, she questioned how quickly school curricula have evolved, noting that previous generations were barely introduced to basic computing at that age.

"Guys, today I saw a Class 6 textbook. AI... everything we are learning now, like Python and AI, they already have all of that in Class 6," she said in the video as she turned pages of the book, and added, "Look at this... Machine Learning with Python, Data and Visualisation, Neural Networks and AI. Bro, are we engineers crazy? Ethics and Safety. What is all of this? Why is all of this even here?"

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Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, drawing mixed reactions. Many praised the modern curriculum, stating that early exposure to AI and programming helps kids prepare for a technology-driven future. They highlighted that teaching coding early builds critical problem-solving skills.

"Times have changed. Keep up or sell pakoda and momos," one user wrote in the comment section.

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"In my son's school...AI start from class 1... My son is in 3rd Std and he is learning basic java script," another user wrote.

"Back when we were kids, there was such a big fuss about computers. The school had set up a dedicated room in the basement-complete with AC-and all the students had to take off their shoes before entering. Only 15 students were allowed inside at a time," a third user chimed in.

"They used to teach us about languages like Fortran and COBOL; the exact same curriculum was taught to everyone from grades 6 through 10. But within just six months, that lab seemed to be jinxed-it shut down. After that, we were left with nothing but theory. It was all so new back then."