Police Search For Suspect Wearing Creepy 'Chucky' Mask, Terrorising Pedestrians In Philadelphia

Authorities in Philadelphia, US, are currently searching for an unidentified individual wearing a "Chucky" horror-doll mask who allegedly confronted, chased, and threatened at least six people in Center City, the New York Post reported. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the disturbing incidents occurred early in the morning on August 12 near 15th and Chestnut streets, just outside City Hall.

Investigators report that over a span of about 15 minutes, the suspect targeted random pedestrians to intimidate and harass them. The suspect was also seen holding a lit smartphone, leading police to suspect he may have been recording the encounters for a social media prank or viral video trend.

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Police told NBC Philadelphia that the masked person held a phone in front of the woman and repeatedly asked, "Are you ready to die?"

According to the media outlet, Jason Smith, the Philadelphia Police Captain, told reporters at a presser Monday that the individual went into an eatery wearing the "distinctive, Chucky doll Halloween-style face mask" just after 5:20 am (local time). However, he was refused service because of his behaviour.

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Jogger injured while fleeing

Police describe the suspect as a thin male, roughly 5-foot-8, believed to be between 16 and 20 years old. He was wearing dark clothing along with the horror-themed mask.

During one of the encounters, the masked suspect stopped directly in front of a 40-year-old woman who was out for a morning jog. He blocked her path and chillingly asked, "Are you ready to die?" Terrified, the woman turned and sprinted away while screaming for help, sustaining a leg injury during her escape.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage and scouring social media platforms to track down the suspect. If caught, he faces potential charges including assault and terroristic threats.