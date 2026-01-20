Man Posts Father's Childhood Chore List From 90s, Internet Reacts To The Routine

A chore list from a Philadelphia home in the early 1990s has been widely praised on social media. The list was shared on Threads by Carl Randolph Jr., known online as @fatcarl_sp. The document clearly outlines daily, weekly and monthly household duties that began when Carl Jr. was just eight years old, reported Newsweek.

This list of responsibilities was created by Carl Randolph Sr. It included clear instructions for tasks like making beds, completing schoolwork, doing laundry, cleaning the bathroom and kitchen, vacuuming, cleaning furniture, and, if the weather permits, washing the house with a hose.

While sharing the post, Carl Jr. explained that his father recently sent him this old list from his childhood. He said this set routine began when he was just eight years old. He described his father as a very cool person, but also said that he was very strict about order, discipline, and rules in the home.

Closeness With Discipline

Carl Jr. was raised by his father. He said the atmosphere at home was filled with laughter and closeness, but there was no room for excuses. Completing every responsibility on time was considered essential.

Carl Jr., now 34, told Newsweek that this list of tasks never felt overwhelming to him as a child. He said that all the tasks were easy and had become part of his daily routine. Looking back on this list after so many years was like reliving old memories for him.

Strict Morning Schedule Before School

Before leaving for school, Carl Jr. had to make his bed, eat breakfast, and clean up and complete his homework. He had to leave the house before 6:50 a.m. He later clarified in comments that his father served in the Navy.

The house rules were strict. Dishes were not allowed in the sink. Regularly taking out the trash and changing the dustbin liners was mandatory. Free time or recreation was allowed only after all chores were completed.

The tone of the entire list was strict, but not harsh. Its purpose was not to punish, but to instill a sense of responsibility in the child.

Carl Jr. explained that he enjoyed doing these chores with his father, but his father was extremely strict about completing tasks on time and following the rules. The old list has since resurfaced, receiving widespread praise on social media, with many users praising the discipline and values it reflects.