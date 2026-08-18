"Covered In Faeces And Urine": 36 Border Collies Saved From Horrific Living Conditions In US

Dozens of Border Collies are receiving urgent medical care after being rescued from a Florida home, the New York Post reported. Animal control officers and rescue workers intervened at a residential property after discovering 36 dogs living in "deplorable conditions". The animals were found trapped inside an overcrowded environment, covered in faeces, urine and filth. Video and images were also shared on social media.

Linked to the case, a 62-year-old woman, Paige O'Donnell, was arrested after an animal-hoarding investigation at her home.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office shared details of the case, revealing that she faces 72 charges - 36 counts of felony animal cruelty and 36 misdemeanour counts for failing to provide the dogs with proper exercise or air.

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"The charges stem from what Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies and Animal Services officers discovered after obtaining a search warrant for O'Donnell's Palm City home yesterday. The dogs were matted, covered in faeces and urine and were in desperate need of care," Martin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

They added that the house appeared well-maintained from the outside, but inside was a "much different story".

"The conditions were so deplorable that deputies and Animal Services officers had to wear Tyvek protective clothing while working inside the home," they added.

They further mentioned that faeces, urine-soaked materials, boxes and debris throughout the residence made the process of locating and safely removing the animals extremely challenging.

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Dogs recovering well

The officials revealed that all were removed from the home and are now in the care and custody of the Treasure Coast Humane Society where they are being evaluated, cleaned, treated and cared for.

"The future of the animals remains in the hands of the courts. For now, they are safe, receiving the care they desperately need," they said.

Meanwhile, the animal shelter shared an update, revealing that the dogs are showing "signs of joy and healing".

"We just finished grooming all of the Border Collies and the transformation is more than physical - it's emotional. (Please note we use light sedation for the process)," they wrote.

"We're seeing signs of joy and healing as the weight is literally lifted off their shoulders."

"We're so proud of their bravery and resilience and are loving every moment watching them learn how to be dogs again."