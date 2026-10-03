Rajinikanth's <i>Enthiran</i> Completes 16 Years, Cinematographer Rathnavelu Shares BTS Moments

Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Enthiran has completed 16 years today. On this occasion, ace cinematographer Rathnavelu, whose work in director Shankar's blockbuster film earned widespread appreciation, has penned a note of gratitude.

On Instagram, Rathnavelu shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the 2010 film. Recalling his experience, the cinematographer described the BTS moments as a “time capsule” filled with memories.

He wrote, “ENTHIRAN 16 years… and these frames still carry the same magic. Looking back at these BTS moments from Enthiran feels like opening a time capsule — filled with the people, passion, madness, challenges, and unforgettable memories that shaped this extraordinary journey.”

Rathnavelu also expressed his gratitude towards director Shankar for trusting him with the project. He thanked superstar Rajinikanth, A.R. Rahman, Aishwarya Rai, Sabu Cyril, Srinivas Mohan, Resul Pookutty, Ken Metzker, Madan Karky, Legacy Effects, Sun Pictures and the entire team for making the experience special.

He wrote, “Deeply grateful to Shankar sir for the opportunity, trust, and incredible collaboration; Superstar Rajinikanth sir, AR Rahman, Aishwarya Rai, Sabu Cyril, Srinivas Mohan, Resul Pookutty, Ken Metzker,Madan Karky, Legacy Effects, Sun Pictures, and the entire team for making this journey so special.”

Rathnavelu, who has worked in a number of blockbusters across film industries in the country, also acknowledged his young team of assistant cameramen who had worked alongside him on the film.

“And a heartfelt shout-out to my young camera team, who gave it their all. Sixteen years later, Enthiran still holds a very special place in my heart. Some journeys never really leave you,” he concluded.

What We Know About Enthiran

Released in 2010, Enthiran, also known as ‘Robot,' went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Rajinikanth's iconic portrayal of Chitti, its futuristic storyline, impressive visual effects and A.R. Rahman's unforgettable music left a lasting impression on audiences.

The Tamil sci-fi action film, made under the direction of Shankar, featured Rajinikanth in dual roles as a scientist Vaseegaran and his humanoid robot creation Chitti. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the female lead. The film also starred Danny Denzongpa, Santhanam and Karunas in pivotal roles.

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