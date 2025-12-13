Rajinikanth's Pic Used In Karthigai Deepam Strike, His Team Distances Itself

A poster featuring a picture of superstar Rajinikanth, along with a message put up at the hunger strike venue at Thiruparankundram in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, has stirred fresh controversy in the Karthigai Deepam row. The hunger strike is being held by locals, largely believed to be affiliated with Hindu outfits and the BJP, demanding the lighting of the lamp on the pillar next to a dargah on the hilltop, as per a recent court order.

The message on the poster referred to the recent order by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directing the lighting of a lamp on the pillar called Deepathoon and stated, "Court's Judgement is God's Judgement," suggesting it was a message from Rajinikanth

Speaking to NDTV, Rajini Fan Club local secretary Saravana said, "Thalaivar had said (in the past) that one should respect a court verdict. So, according to the court order, Deepam should be allowed to be lit on top of the hill. Now locals are protesting, and Rajinikanth, known for his spiritualism, will accept this."

Team Rajinikanth has dissociated itself from this and denied that the Superstar had sent any such message. "They have put up the banner by themselves," a member from his communications team told NDTV.

Rajinikanth, who nurtured political ambitions for a long time and had kept fans waiting, decided to call it quits in 2020 without contesting even once. Known to be a deeply spiritual person, he now avoids taking political questions or taking a stand on public issues.

The temple administration and the Tamil Nadu Government did not enforce the recent court order, raising questions of deviating from a hundred-year-old tradition of lighting the lamp only near the Uchhi Pillayar temple in the middle part of the hill, which is hurting the sentiments of local communities and devotees. The city administration is also worried about law and order concerns, including the safety of the dargah.

Though the petitioner was permitted to light the lamp, the police did not allow it. The court then initiated contempt proceedings. The state government's appeal is being heard by a two-judge bench. It has also moved the top court against contempt proceedings.