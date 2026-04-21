Who Is Aadhav Arjuna, TVK Leader In Spotlight After Remarks On Rajinikanth

Aadhav Arjuna, the general secretary of actor Vijay-led TVK, is contesting the Tamil Nadu elections from the Villivakkam seat in Chennai. Arjuna triggered a political row in the run-up to the polls with his remarks on superstar Rajinikanth.

Arjuna had claimed that leaders from the DMK had threatened Rajinikanth and prevented him from entering politics. Rajinikanth rejected the statement, calling it "factually incorrect."

He later issued a public apology, saying he regretted any hurt he had caused the actor. Arjuna clarified that he did not mean direct threats, but was referring to an "external pressure".

Who is Aadhav Arjuna?

Arjuna was born in 1982 in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, into a farmer's family. He is a political strategist, sports administrator, and philanthropist.

He was raised by his uncle and grandmother after he lost his mother at a young age.

Arjuna completed his schooling at YWCA in Trichy and later studied at Ramakrishna Mission School. During his 10th grade, he discovered an interest in basketball.

After finishing school, Arjuna moved to Chennai for higher studies. He joined Madras Christian College, where he studied political science. He stayed at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) hostel, where athletes are trained. He spent long hours practising at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He played as a national-level basketball player until 2016.

Arjuna has earlier worked in the corporate sector and was the Founder and Managing Director of Arise Capital. In 2017, he decided to move into sports administration. Arjuna has held various positions, such as president of the Basketball Federation of India and the Tamil Nadu Basketball Association. He also serves as the general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association.

He was earlier associated with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and even served as its deputy general secretary for a brief period before stepping down.

Voting for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is underway, and the results will be out on May 4.