Philadelphia Sets Record With Longest Cheesesteak Line To Support Airport Staff

During the partial government shutdown, long lines of passengers are common at airports across the United States due to staffing shortages at security checkpoints. But on 24 March, Philadelphia International Airport turned a challenging situation into a celebration for National Cheesesteak Day, supporting airport workers and concessionaires at the same time.

Instead of the usual long and harried lines of passengers, TSA officers at the airport were faced with a line entirely of cheesesteaks. Philadelphia International Airport and its retail and concession operator, Marketplace PHL, distributed hundreds of the iconic sandwiches to their employees for free.

Using the commercial kitchen at the B/C Connector, the team prepared over 1,200 rolls, 990 pounds of beef, and 225 pounds of American cheese, creating a record-breaking line of 1,291 cheesesteaks.

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Philadelphia creates record-breaking line of cheesesteaks to support airport staffhttps://t.co/mP61EsPNQC — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 31, 2026

Approximately 300 cheesesteaks were given to TSA officers, while the rest were eaten and enjoyed by passengers and other airport employees.

Created in the early 20th century, the cheesesteak has become an icon of Philadelphia's culinary landscape. It originated when a hot dog vendor grilled beef and added cheese to a roll to create a sandwich. Today, the dish is known as a city specialty to both American and international tourists.

Philadelphia aimed to set a record for the longest cheesesteak line on National Cheesesteak Day, celebrating the city's famous dish.

GWR judge Michael Emprick, who witnessed the event, said that despite the "slightly chaotic" state of US airports, it was heartening to see the Philadelphia community come together to celebrate its iconic dish and attempt a record.