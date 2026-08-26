'Many Talented Actors Are Losing Jobs To Influencers': <i>Astitva</i> Star Niki Aneja

Popular television actor Niki Aneja is the latest celebrity to share her thoughts on influencers vs. actors during a recent podcast. Niki Aneja, who dominated the 1990s TV space, said many talented actors are losing jobs to social media influencers boasting X million followers. She said she respects the job of content creation, but she also feels there should be a separate space for actors and influencers.

"Only time I feel sad is when I see many talented actors sitting at home or losing jobs to influencers with X million followers," she told Avstv.

"Because I am not a casting director. But I have been in the industry long enough to know better that this actor can pull off this part," said Niki Aneja.

Niki Aneja also added that she doesn't hold any grudges against content creators.

"I have no disrespect for these influencers. I think what they do is commendable. It's like a disciplined job — getting up every morning to put out content. I am all for it. More power to them. But somewhere I feel there should be a bifurcation between the spaces of actors and influencers. There are pros and cons to everything," she concluded.

Niki Aneja's prolific career

Niki Aneja has had a prolific career on television. She has acted in daily soaps like Baat Ban Jaye (1995), Sea Hawks (1996), and Andaz (1996). But she rose to fame with her role as Dr Simran in Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani.

Niki made a comeback with Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara after a decade in 2017. "It's a decade exactly. My kids have turned 10. I left when I was pregnant. I was away because it was a conscious decision; I had twins. It was very hard to handle two kids and a career. I wanted to wait for them to reach an age where I would not feel guilty about leaving them. I was just balancing my personal and professional life," she told IANS back then.

In recent times, Niki has also acted in web shows like Never Kiss Your Best Friend and Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2.