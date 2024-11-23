When Shah Rukh Khan Helped <i>Astitva</i> Actress Niki Aneja During A Car Accident

Advertisement

When Shah Rukh Khan Helped Astitva Actress Niki Aneja During A Car Accident

Niki Aneja made her Bollywood debut in 1994's Mr Azaad, directed by T Rama Rao and featuring Anil Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor in important roles

Read Time: 2 mins
When Shah Rukh Khan Helped Astitva Actress Niki Aneja During A Car Accident
Every time we think there's a maximum, Shah Rukh Khan gives us more and more reasons to admire and respect him. Recently, Niki Aneja recounted the incident when she met with a serious car accident. FYI: Niki was hit by a car on the set of a television show. During that time, the actress revealed that it was Shah Rukh who visited her one night at the hospital and helped her identify the driver. Niki confessed that since she was put on medications, she imagined that it was her husband Sonny Walia who came to visit her. That's when Shah Rukh held her hand and told her, “Niki, it's Shah”. 

During an interaction with  Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Niki Aneja added, “You are not in your best condition as well, in your hospital gown. So I looked at him (SRK) and said, ‘What are you doing here?'” To this, Shah Rukh replied, “Answer one question. were you hit by a red Maruti van?” When Niki confirmed the vehicle matched the description, SRK told her the entire story. 

Recalling the conversation, Niki revealed, “He (SRK) said I was going for the shoot of Devdas and this red Maruti van was being used to teach someone how to drive. He told me that I waited for 10 minutes because that man was learning to drive and there was no space to go past him. Shah Rukh remembered that. He gave me the news that the person who has hit you didn't even know how to drive.” 

Niki Aneja made her Bollywood debut with the 1994 Mr Azaad. Directed by T Rama Rao, the movie also featured Anil and Shakti Kapoor in important roles. Niki was also a part of television shows like Astitva, Sea Hawks and Gharwali Baharwali. The actress was last seen in the Prime Video mystery thriller Neeyat. 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has joined hands with Sujoy Ghosh for his next film King. While Abhishek Bachchan will play the antagonist, SRK will reportedly also share screen space with his daughter, actress Suhana in the project.

Niki Aneja, Shah Rukh Khan
